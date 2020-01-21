Report: Police investigate Antonio Brown for battery

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2020, 4:34 PM EST
The troubled times of Antonio Brown continue.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that Hollywood, Florida police currently are investigating Brown for possible battery. There’s currently an active scene at Brown’s home, with police determining whether he will be charged. For now, Brown has not been arrested.

According to TMZ.com, “it appears someone has been injured” at Brown’s home.

Brown has had a contentious relationship with Hollywood police in recent days. He captured on video (and posted on social media) a hostile exchange with officers, with the hostility coming exclusively from Brown. The police department later returned a donation Brown had made to its youth athletic fund.

“We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown,” a spokesperson for the Hollywood police said last week.

Cut by the Patriots in September, Brown went unsigned for the balance of the 2019 season. The league has yet to impose discipline for the investigation sparked by a sexual assault/rape lawsuit. Today’s incident will serve only to complicate his status, even if he isn’t arrested or charged.

  2. While Antonio has his phone out and on social media, he should look at the troubling videos of Delonte West in recent days.

    The money will fade Antonio, the demons will not.

  3. The longer AB is out of Pittsburgh, the more Mike Tomlin shines. How did he keep the lid on this guy?

  4. Ugh…… there is nothing left to say about this train wreck. Dude needs help. Even rosenhaus saw it.

  6. Well, Groundhog day is on February 2nd, and it’s a leap year. So, it makes sense that Antonio Brown is making the same mistakes over and over and over again. His time loop is sad.

  9. When is someone from the NFL or the NFLPA going to personally meet with him and try to get a handle on his behavior. Something is not right with the the young man. The NFL and NFLPA both talk about player safety but have failed to do anything to help him as far as we know.

  11. Stick a fork in him, he’s done. No team is going to want to touch him. He will be broke within 5 years and hopefully not dead before 45. I know that sounds terrible, but it sounds like the trajectory he is on.

  12. steelerinnj says:
    January 21, 2020 at 4:42 pm
    When is someone from the NFL or the NFLPA going to personally meet with him and try to get a handle on his behavior. Something is not right with the the young man. The NFL and NFLPA both talk about player safety but have failed to do anything to help him as far as we know.
    —————–
    Have you ever tried to “meet” with someone who is/was acting like this? Good luck with that.

  13. That young man’s issues have issues. I hope he gets the help he needs, because he’s going to end up in prison if he doesn’t.

  16. Mr. Brown the common denominator in all of your issues is a man named, “Antonio Brown”….not the police, not your agent, not your painter, not the chef, not the Saints, not the Patriots, not the Raiders, or the Steelers or Ju-Ju or the evil cryo-therapy chamber…It’s some guy named Antonio Brown.

  20. steelerinnj says:
    January 21, 2020 at 4:42 pm
    When is someone from the NFL or the NFLPA going to personally meet with him and try to get a handle on his behavior. Something is not right with the the young man. The NFL and NFLPA both talk about player safety but have failed to do anything to help him as far as we know.
    ————————————-
    I’ve seen nothing from him to indicate that he acknowledges that there is a problem, let alone that he wants help.

    Exactly how is someone supposed to help him under these circumstances? Years ago, you could have someone committed for observation, but that concept was abused so much that it had to go by the wayside except under extraordinary circumstances. And in today’s “everything is allowed” environment, imagine trying to get someone committed involuntarily.

  22. Remember that training camp write up by Peter King, when AB was working hard, followed by a great season with that stretch TD to clinch the division? What the heck happened after that? Could the theory that it started with Burfict’s dirty hit be true? The timing lines up.

  23. Good Lord. Hate to say it, but I have a feeling this isn’t the worst thing that’s going to happen. I don’t see him ever pulling out of this tailspin.

  25. The longer AB is out of Pittsburgh, the more Mike Tomlin shines. How did he keep the lid on this guy?

    —————————————————————————-

    Actually, Tomlin is to blame for enabling AB. He let him do what he wanted with no consequence. Now AB does not understand that rules and laws apply to him. So let’s not praise Tomlin who was part of the problem.

  30. Maybe he doesn’t want to play.
    Maybe he thinks that he can get the league to cut him a check like Kaepernick did.

  33. Anyone else watch the Aaron Hernandez shoe in Netflix. Not a murderer, but completely out of control blowing up everything he worked for.

    Anyone chirping about Tomlin remember the year in year out production he got out of this sixth rounder. He is not a social worker. He is head coach of a profootball team.

  34. This is a case of a person who has been the squeaky wheel his whole adult life and use to getting his way nothing more nothing less ,and he has not been getting his way lately so he has gotten a lot more squeaky!

  35. The shame is that with whatever money he has left a regular person could support his kids, send them to college and live an above modest lifestyle for the rest of their life.

  36. Remember when everyone thought he was naughty going on Facebook Live in the locker room that time? Sheesh.

