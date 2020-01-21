Report: Police investigate Antonio Brown for battery

Getty Images

The troubled times of Antonio Brown continue.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports that Hollywood, Florida police currently are investigating Brown for possible battery. There’s currently an active scene at Brown’s home, with police determining whether he will be charged. For now, Brown has not been arrested.

According to TMZ.com, “it appears someone has been injured” at Brown’s home.

Brown has had a contentious relationship with Hollywood police in recent days. He captured on video (and posted on social media) a hostile exchange with officers, with the hostility coming exclusively from Brown. The police department later returned a donation Brown had made to its youth athletic fund.

“We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown,” a spokesperson for the Hollywood police said last week.

Cut by the Patriots in September, Brown went unsigned for the balance of the 2019 season. The league has yet to impose discipline for the investigation sparked by a sexual assault/rape lawsuit. Today’s incident will serve only to complicate his status, even if he isn’t arrested or charged.