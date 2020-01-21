Rivers-to-Bucs chatter helps the Bucs

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2020, 12:31 PM EST
With Philip Rivers and family loading up the truck and moving out of Beverly (Hills, that is), plenty of reporters and insiders are connecting dots regarding a 38-year-old quarterback and a 44-year-old franchise that is located in Rivers’ new state of residence: Florida.

The Buccaneers, they’re saying, are a potential destination for Rivers, whose time with the Chargers is ending with a whimper. And that helps the Buccaneers in their looming negotiations with Jameis Winston.

If the Bucs are going to be moving on from Winston, they need a viable alternative. Rivers, for negotiation purposes, provides enough of a plausible possibility to allow the Bucs to squeeze Winston to take less than what he’d otherwise wants.

It’s not clear what Winston wants. On one hand, he threw for more than 5,100 yards in 2019. On the other, he also threw 30 interceptions. (Rivers seems like a zealous guardian of the football in comparison, with “only” 20 interceptions.) It’s also not clear whether the Buccaneers want Winston, but they should. Rivers isn’t an upgrade, and he’d be a short-term fix at best.

The Rivers talk isn’t relevant until the Winston issue is resolved. But the possibility of Rivers could make it easier for the Bucs to keep Winston, since it would give teeth to whatever their take-it-or-leave-it offer to Winston may be.

12 responses to “Rivers-to-Bucs chatter helps the Bucs

  1. I think they’ll move on from Winston, I don’t think Bruce ever bought into the hype and has been throwing shade for a little while now. Rivers? Maybe, but unlikely. There will be a big 2nd hand starter market next year in free agency so who knows.

  3. While Rivers isn’t an upgrade in terms of talent, he does have the advantage of not being a serial sexual assaulter, so there’s that. Also, his age and experience makes him a better mentor for a QB they draft for the future than Winston. Sign him up for like 2 years, draft a guy this year and let him develop.

  4. I have a feeling Jameis Winston is going to end up in a Patriots uniform next year. He’ll miraculously turn into an MVP candidate and Bill Belichick ends up putting another 5 year run on his damn genius legacy!

    #damnpatriotsalwaysfindaway

  5. Rivers would be a big upgrade from the turnover machine. If he’d sign for a reasonable (low) deal, the Bucs should sign him, let Jameis take a hike, and draft their QB of the future in April.

    The Bucs could actually be in the playoff picture with Rivers. They’ll remain in the also ran picture with Winston.

  6. Rivers through 23 TDs and 20 INTs in a more favorable offensive situation. He’s regressed. They need to draft an o line, figure out their RB situation and fix the secondary.

    Have a bold feeling if they address these issues it might actually take pressure off Winston and reduce the turnovers. Call me crazy.

  7. This team could challenge in NFC if they got someone who could play reasonably well and protect the football. Bridgewater comes to mind. Heck, anyone but the turnover machine.

    Passing yards and all that are nice, but nothing wrong with a solid O and a ferocious D

  9. Rivers couldn’t have played in Arians offense in his prime, let alone now with his shot arm and diminished physical state from 15 years in the league. One thing you know going into playing in his offense, the QB is going to get hit a lot, so he’d better be a strong pocket QB who can absorb the punishment.

