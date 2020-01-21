Robert Kraft bought the Patriots 26 years ago today

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2020, 11:02 AM EST
On this day in 1994, the landscape of the NFL would dramatically change. Although it wasn’t obvious at the time, Robert Kraft’s purchase of the New England Patriots became the first block in a foundation that would become one of the greatest franchises that the NFL or any sport ever has produced.

Kraft purchased the team from James Orthwein (on the left in the photo accompanying this item) for $227 million. The team now has an estimated value in excess of $4 billion.

The Patriots have qualified for 10 Super Bowls since Kraft bought the team, winning six of them from 2001 through 2018. The Patriots also have won the AFC East 19 times since 1994, and they made it to the AFC Championship every year from 2011 through 2018. In all, the Patriots have hosted 27 playoffs games in 26 years, winning 23 of them.

Yes, the 2019 season represented a step back for the Patriots. But there’s every reason to believe that the Patriots will continue to find a way to be competitive, with or without Tom Brady at quarterback. With 20 years and counting of Bill Belichick as head coach, the Patriots will be in good hands for years to come — especially with a growing sense that Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, eventually will be taking over.

However it plays out moving forward, amazing things have happened since January 21, 1994 for the Patriots and their fans. At the time, real doubt existed as to whether the Patriots would even stay in Boston. Stay they have, and stay they surely will. The only question is when they’ll get their seventh Super Bowl win, and how many more they’ll capture.

17 responses to “Robert Kraft bought the Patriots 26 years ago today

  2. No question the BB/Brady combo will go down as the best in history. Thankfully this era is now closed.

  5. Niners ARE the GOLD standard of the NFL and if they win the SB they will be 6-1. The Pats are 0-2 in legit SBs….not even in the same universe as the Niners. Caught 3 times, RK with a human trafficing angle. As a head coach, BB had a losing record with the Browns and was fired for that…..only success was with Brady, but nothing under BB counts during that debacle of getting caught 3 times.

  9. A real fan stepped up and bought the team and kept them in town. Yes, he made a lot of money. Smart. He’s made his share of mistakes, especially early. But, his HCs have been Bill Parcells, Pete Carroll and Belichick. His 2 QBs have been Bledsoe and Brady. Haters that think that the Pats are going back to the 3-13 days are in for a rude awakening

  10. And he helped usher in an unprecedented era of cheating. How many players and coaches were denied their day in the sun because of you endorsing these shenanigans? Thanks for nothing Kraft.

  13. “Thankfully this era is now closed.”

    Lol I realize you’re saying that on your knees with your hand grasped in front of you praying to whatever god you believe in that this will actually happen.

    In the real world Belichick will keep coaching and keep assembling highly competitive rosters.

  14. nflhofcounts says:
    January 21, 2020 at 11:14 am
    This is the danger of cheering for the 49ers in the Super Bowl. I do want to cheer for Jimmy and Sherman, but still.

    Cheering for the Chiefs isn’t much better, although I like Reid and Mahomes for sure.

    The good news is that one of the two teams has to lose.

  15. Kind of crazy that this was the first AFC championship game that did not feature the Pats since my son was born — he is 9 years old!

  17. nflhofcounts says:
    January 21, 2020 at 11:14 am
    Niners ARE the GOLD standard of the NFL and if they win the SB they will be 6-1….
    —————————————————————
    Yes, the Niners did have a lot of success when they were cheating with stickum and silicone, as well as cheating on the salary cap. Those cheating Walsh, Rice, Montana, and Young years are, indeed, their golden years.

