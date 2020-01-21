Stephen Jones: Jason Garrett is a football guy who wants to coach

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones predicted last month before he had even decided to hire a new head coach that Jason Garrett would be “coaching [somewhere] in the NFL” in 2020.

Jones was right.

Garrett accepted a job to become the Giants’ offensive coordinator, giving him a chance to face his former team twice in 2020.

“Jason’s a football guy. He wants to go coach,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a great offensive mind. They got a good one in coach Garrett.

“He was nothing but a class act here. I know he’ll certainly help the Giants get on the road to where they want to go.”

Jones noted that quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley give Garrett “a lot to work with.”

Could the Giants also add tight end Jason Witten, who has spent his entire 16-year career with the Cowboys? Witten is not under contract for next season and remains close with Garrett.

“Really nothing there to comment on,” Stephen Jones said.