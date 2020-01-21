The #PFTPM conference championship players of the week

Getty Images

Every Tuesday, MDS and yours truly hand out a quartet of awards, for players, rookies, coaches, and calls of the week. As the number of games shrinks, the harder it becomes to come up with good ones.

We did it anyway, good or not, for the AFC and NFC title games.

The players of the week are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark.

The full explanation appears in the attached video. And, yes, 49ers running back Raheem Mostert gets an extended mention — not only as to player of the week but throughout the podcast.

The entire episode can be heard below. Coming Thursday, we’ll record another joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned Mega Picks podcast, even though there are no games to pick. (And, no, we don’t care about the Pro Bowl.)