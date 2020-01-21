Three Packers join the NFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

The Packers had a couple of players pull out of the Pro Bowl in the wake of their NFC title game loss to the 49ers, but they’ll wind up with a net gain because three players have been added to the roster.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and linebacker Za'Darius Smith will be in Orlando this week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari were originally selected, but will not take part in the festivities.

Adams takes the place of Falcons wideout Julio Jones and is the first Packer receiver to make three straight Pro Bowls since Sterling Sharpe. Adams had 83 catches for 997 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Clark and Smith are both heading to the Pro Bowl for the first time. Clark will replace Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald while Smith is going in place of Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.