Von Miller “getting back to basics” this offseason

Getty Images

The 2019 season was an unusual one for Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

He missed a game for the first time since tearing his ACL during the 2013 season and his eight sacks in 15 games were his fewest since recording five in nine games that year. That didn’t fit with preseason hopes that Miller would reach new heights under head coach Vic Fangio, but Miller hasn’t put them off entirely.

Miller has worked with trainer Frank Matrisciano during many offseasons, but didn’t do so last year and has resumed that relationship as he pushes for better things in 2020.

“I’m getting back to basics,” Miller said, via ESPN.com. “I’ll be ready. I want be better than ever, at 31. But yeah, I’ll go see Frank, probably more than once.”

Broncos General Manager John Elway already said the team will be exercising their option on Miller’s contract for next season. There’s another option for 2021 and picking that one up may depend on whether getting back to basics gets him back to prodigious production.