With no kickoffs at Pro Bowl, NFL experiments with onside kick alternative

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 21, 2020, 10:43 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL eliminated kickoffs from the Pro Bowl in 2013, in an effort to cut down on injuries. This year the NFL is also experimenting with an alternative to onside kicks.

The rule for this year’s Pro Bowl is that after a field goal or touchdown, the scoring team can either give the other team the ball at the 25-yard line, or can attempt to keep the ball by lining up its offense with a fourth-and-15 from its own 25-yard line. That team can then either keep the ball by gaining 15 yards for a first down, or turn the ball over on downs if it falls short.

This rule is similar to one that has been proposed for years, and similar to what the Alliance of American Football did for its one and only season in 2019. At a time when kickoff rules have made onside kicks much more difficult for the kicking team to recover, it’s worthwhile to look for a different option.

The Pro Bowl will also experiment with a tweak to the false start rules, allowing a receiver to flinch or pick up one foot at the line of scrimmage without getting flagged for a false start, as long as he resets for one second before the snap.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “With no kickoffs at Pro Bowl, NFL experiments with onside kick alternative

  1. If they fail to convert the fourth down does the opposing team get the ball at the 25 (assuming an incomplete pass)? If so, I would tweak for use in regular season because that would be the kicker kicking backwards. Perhaps from at least the 35 where they kick.

  2. If you factor in pass interference and other defensive penalties, that’s a lot easier than recovering an onside kick.

  4. I think the NFL should allow onside kicks under the previous alignment so they go back to the way they were. That means the other team would know it’s an intentional onside kick as a team would have to declare it and then line up accordingly, but that would be better than what it is currently and in most cases it’s known anyway. If a teams wants to try a surprise onside kick, then they could do it out of the new alignment of players.

  5. Both ideas are interesting. The onside kick is pretty much pointless now. Would definitely make comeback attempts more interesting.

  9. hedleykow says:
    January 21, 2020 at 11:07 am
    It seems like a cheesy rule to me. Why reward a crappy team extra ways to win the game by slop?
    ——————————————————————————–

    They already do that. It’s called an onside kick. And, yes, it is the sloppiest play in football.

  10. Kind of like this idea, but it should be harder. One quick pass, a juke and you have the ball in scoring territory. Should be 4th&25 from your own 40.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!