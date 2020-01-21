Zac Taylor: “Plenty of time” to get to know Joe Burrow after Senior Bowl

Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Burrow is not taking part in the Senior Bowl this week, which means that he won’t have an extended chance to work with the coaching staff of the team that is expected to select him with the top pick in the draft.

The Bengals are coaching one of the teams this week and head coach Zac Taylor was asked about Burrow’s absence during a press conference on Tuesday.

Taylor said “any chance we get to be around him earlier is great,” but added that all involved “certainly understand” why Burrow made a different choice. Taylor said that Burrow and other LSU players played “an NFL season” on their way to a national title, so it’s not hard to see why they might need to take a breather at this point.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin shot down a report that the team has already ruled out trading the first overall pick. Taylor sent the same message and said the team has “everything on the table” right now.