49ers list Tevin Coleman as non-participant in practice

Getty Images

The 49ers did not practice Wednesday, but they had to produce a practice report nonetheless.

They estimated running back Tevin Coleman would not have participated.

Coleman played only eight snaps in the NFC Championship Game because of a dislocated shoulder. He had the shoulder popped back into place, and coach Kyle Shanahan has said he expects Coleman to have a “good chance” of playing against the Chiefs.

The 49ers listed linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) as limited.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) was a full participant.