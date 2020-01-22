Amid battery investigation, Antonio Brown has locked himself in his house

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has self-incarcerated himself.

With a battery investigation ongoing, Hollywood, Florida police told USA Today that Brown has locked himself in his house.

Brown, a suspect in the battery of the driver of a moving truck, has ignored attempts by police to contact him. Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, already has been arrested for felony burglary and battery.

It’s the latest bizarre incident involving Brown, who has been the subject of a slow-motion disintegration over the past year. If he has a health condition for which he needs help, here’s hoping he gets it.

Last week, agent Drew Rosenhaus terminated his relationship with Brown, in the hopes of getting Brown to seek the help he needs. It didn’t work. At this point, it’s unclear whether anything will.