Antonio Brown incident arose from his refusal to pay moving fee

Getty Images

Antonio Brown has a long history of refusing to pay his bills, allegedly. His latest legal entanglement flows directly from Brown’s refusal to pay a bill for moving costs.

Via TMZ.com, court records include allegations that the problem arose when the driver of a moving truck with belongings Brown had stored in California arrived and requested $4,000 for the services and Brown refused to pay.

The driver refused to unload the property, and he then started to leave. Brown allegedly threw a rock at the vehicle, damaging it. The driver reported the incident to police.

The moving company later contacted the driver and asked him to deliver the property, after Brown had promised to pay $4,000 plus an extra $860 to cover damage to the truck and extra work time. When the driver returned, however, Brown refused to pay more than $4,000.

An argument ensued, and Brown allegedly “forced his way into the driver’s side of the main cabin and began to physically strike him.” Then, Glenn Holt (who has been arrested for felony burglary and battery) grabbed the keys and opened the truck so that Brown could recover his belongings.

Next, Brown and Holt began to unload the truck. The driver told them that they were also removing property that belonged to someone else. They allegedly threw the property back in the truck, damaging it.

Although Holt was arrested, Brown entered his house as police arrived. Police have been unable to contact him.

Brown can’t hide forever. Eventually, he’ll have to face the music for the criminal liability that potentially arises from a bungled and misguided effort to recover his own property. Which sounds a lot like the thing that ultimately put O.J. Simpson behind bars.