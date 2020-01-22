Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown

Getty Images

He can hide, but he can’t run.

An arrest warrant has been issued for free-agent receiver Antonio Brown, via Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640. Brown faces charges of burglary with battery.

The warrant arises from a Tuesday incident during which Brown refused to pay the driver of a moving truck for delivering property from California. Brown allegedly threw a rock at the truck as the driver left with the property. Then, when the moving company informed the driver to return after Brown supposedly agreed to pay the $4,000 plus an extra $860, Brown allegedly refused to pay more than $4,000, allegedly battered the driver, and allegedly removed his property from the truck after Glenn Holt, who already has been arrested, took the keys and opened the doors to the truck.

Slater adds that “there is no bond,” but that’s presumably a decision that would be made by a judge after Brown is arrested and processed.

Either way, Brown faces a serious legal problem. And the fact that a warrant has been issued means that locking himself in his house no longer will work. If he doesn’t voluntarily come out, the police will be going in.