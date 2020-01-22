Broncos will take their time deciding on Garett Bolles’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Broncos will make plenty of decisions in the coming months, but the one involving their 2021 option on left tackle Garett Bolles‘ contract is going to be at the back of the line.

Broncos General Manager John Elway shared the team’s thought process on Wednesday and said that they’ll take their time before choosing whether to exercise the option.

“We’ll wait. There’s no sense doing it early. We’re not going to do it until May. We’ll see when we get there where we are,” Elway said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

The option is guaranteed in the case of injury, but the team could otherwise rescind it.

Bolles has started every game over his first three years with the Broncos, but his durability has been undermined by his penchant for holding penalties. He’s been flagged for that infraction 32 times — 21 penalties were accepted, 10 were declined and one was offset by an opposing penalty — and that has caused frustration in Denver.