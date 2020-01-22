Browns retaining three assistant coaches for Kevin Stefanski’s staff

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday night they are retaining three members of Freddie Kitchens’ coaching staff to serve under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, assistant special teams coach Doug Colman and run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell are the three holdovers from the previous staff.

“(They’re) some really good coaches that are going to be important to our success,” Stefanski said, via the team’s website.

Priefer and Stefanski worked together for eight years on the coaching staff of the Minnesota Vikings. Priefer left Minnesota last year to head to Cleveland with Stefanski getting the Browns’ head coaching gig a year later.

Colman has spent six years as an assistant special teams coach in the NFL with four years spent with the Houston Texans and one with the Dallas Cowboys before heading to Cleveland last year.

Mitchell came to the Browns after a two-year stint on Todd Bowles staff with the New York Jets. Mitchell has coached running backs in the NFL for 18 years with stops with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, Jets and Browns.