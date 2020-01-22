Chiefs list Chris Jones, Travis Kelce as limited in practice

Getty Images

Before the Chiefs practiced on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson would not practice because he is sick.

Reid did not say who would be limited participants, but the answer came later in the day on the team’s injury report. It shows that defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce got that listing.

Jones returned from a calf injury to play 28 snaps against the Titans last Sunday. Reid said Jones avoided a setback, so a curtailed practice schedule is likely designed to ensure that remains the case.

Kelce has been on the injury report with a knee issue in recent weeks, but has played in every game and remained effective.