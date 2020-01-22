Cowboys could reunite with George Edwards

Getty Images

The Cowboys are interviewing former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards for a spot on their staff, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

It’s unclear what position Edwards interviewed for as the Cowboys have hired coaches for every position group on defense.

Edwards was the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 1998-2001 in his first NFL coaching job.

He went to Washington as assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2002 and earned a promotion to defensive coordinator the following season. Edwards was Cleveland’s linebackers coach in 2004 and Miami’s linebackers coach from 2005-09.

Edwards served as the Bills defensive coordinator from 2010-11 before returning to the Dolphins as linebackers coach (2012-13).

He spent the past six seasons as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator.