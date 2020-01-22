Dan Snyder exploring options for gambling at stadium in Maryland

Getty Images

Washington owner Daniel Snyder is exploring whether he could get legal approval for sports betting in Maryland, where FedEx Field is located and where Snyder has looked into building a new stadium down the road.

The Washington Post reports that Snyder met with multiple members of the state legislature in Maryland and conditioned keeping the team in Maryland on the ability to offer sports betting at a new stadium. The idea Snyder was floating was to build a new stadium on the FedEx Field site, with gambling on the premises.

One lawmaker told the Post that Snyder suggested that if he doesn’t get his way in Maryland, he’ll move the team to Virginia, although that lawmaker said Snyder’s team isn’t particularly popular in Maryland right now.

“It wasn’t too high-pressured,” the lawmaker said. “Most of the people in the room were Ravens fans, so it sort of fell on deaf ears.”

Whatever happens with Snyder’s plans in Maryland, what’s clear is that the NFL has gone from a hands-off attitude toward gambling to an all-out embrace of it. There’s money to be made in betting on sports, and the NFL wants to make it, including at stadiums where NFL games are played.