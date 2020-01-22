Dave Caldwell: Jags feel Calais Campbell has “football left ahead of him”

Getty Images

The Jaguars opted for status quo with head coach Doug Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell, but that’s not likely to be the case for the team’s roster.

For one thing, they’ve gone 11-21 over the last two years with many of the players currently on hand. For another, the team needs cap space in order to make additions and/or re-sign the likes of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the coming months.

There are a handful of veteran players who could be cut in order to help the cap situation. Defensive end Calais Campbell is near the top of that list as the Jags would get $15 million in cap space by parting ways with him. On Tuesday, Caldwell didn’t show his hand beyond saying that the team believes Campbell can still produce on the field.

“We still feel like he has football left ahead of him,” Caldwell said, via the team’s website.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and cornerback A.J. Bouye are two other players who would offer the Jags significant cap relief if removed from the roster. Choosing which ones will go will set the direction for the rest of the offseason in Jacksonville.