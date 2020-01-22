Devin McCourty will be back in 2020, somewhere

Getty Images

It remains to be seen if veteran safety Devin McCourty will be back with the Patriots.

But he’s definitely playing next year.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the agent for McCourty said he’d be back with someone, whether the Patriots want him or not.

“He wants to play. Retirement is not an option,” agent Andy Simms said.

The 32-year-old McCourty is in an interesting position this offseason.

He’s still playing at a high level, but the Patriots have a big class of free agents including some guy named Tom Brady, and the Patriots have shown a willingness in the past to move on from older players.

And with Joe Judge moving to the Giants, there’s one more team led by a former Patriots assistant, which has always helped Patriots free agent find fruitful markets.