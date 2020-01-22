Dolphins fully expect Ryan Fitzpatrick back next season

Getty Images

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said at the end of the 2019 season that he didn’t expect “a difficult decision” about returning to play in 2020, but he hasn’t provided any update to his plans since the start of January.

Whenever that update does come, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier expects it to include word that Fitzpatrick will be back with the team. According to multiple reporters, Grier said Wednesday that he “fully expects” the veteran quarterback to play out the final year of his contract.

Fitzpatrick said in December that he feels great and still loves playing, which provides plenty of support for Grier’s expectation that Fitzpatrick will be back.

If that’s the case, it will leave the makeup of the rest of the quarterback room as the biggest question for the Dolphins. Josh Rosen is under contract for 2020, but there’s no shortage of speculation about the Dolphins picking a quarterback early in the first round. Grier’s unlikely to share the team’s thoughts on that matter, but it’s probably not a bad bet.