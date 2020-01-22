Falcons “not exactly sure” what direction they’ll go with Vic Beasley

Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff didn’t have much of an update about where things stand in contract talks with tight end Austin Hooper and the outlook for another impending free agent isn’t much clearer.

Defensive end Vic Beasley led the team with eight sacks during the 2019 season and closed out the year with four sacks in the final four weeks. Dimitroff cited that finishing kick when asked about whether the team will be trying to keep Beasley on hand in 2020.

“We’re not exactly sure of the direction we’re going to go with it,” Dimitroff said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I thought Vic had a nice push down the stretch. and I know he impressed a lot of people in the organization.”

The Falcons only recorded 28 sacks as a team during the 2019 season, so boosting the pass rush is a priority for the team this offseason. That could come by bringing in new players to rush the passer, upgrading the pass coverage on the back end or a combination of the two. Their ultimate call on Beasley would shed some light on which route they’ll take this offseason.