Falcons “trudging along” in talks with Austin Hooper

Getty Images

The Falcons have a number of issues to address this offseason, but one of their priorities is trying to re-sign tight end Austin Hooper.

And at the moment, things aren’t moving very quickly.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said talks were still at the early stages.

“I’m sure you guys are waiting to ask more about Mr. Hooper. The reality right now is that we are trudging along,” Dimitroff said. “Once we get back from the Super Bowl, after the Super Bowl week we’ll continue to look and see how we are moving forward. But at this point there are no updates on Austin.”

The former third-round pick is coming off his best season, with 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns. He did that while missing three games with a knee injury, and those numbers are why he made it to Orlando for the Pro Bowl, replacing George Kittle.

Dimitroff acknowledged the franchise tag was a possibility, but Hooper put himself in an expensive category this season.