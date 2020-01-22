Freddie Kitchens “not a lock” to end up on Giants staff

Getty Images

The Giants could hire Freddie Kitchens, which was reported Tuesday. But they might not, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

Kitchens has other options and is “not a lock” to make it to New York, per Duggan.

Kitchens and new Giants coach Joe Judge worked together at Mississippi State.

The Giants have an opening for a tight ends coach, and Kitchens has coached tight ends at Mississippi State (2004), the Cowboys (2006) and the Cardinals (2007-12).

But the Giants continue to interview other candidates as they try to fill out their staff.

Judge interviewed former University of Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley on Wednesday, per Duggan. Dooley, the offensive coordinator at Missouri last season, has coached a variety of positions, including tight ends.

Dooley was with new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in Dallas, where Dooley coached the receivers from 2013-17.

Judge also talked to Aaron Glenn on Wednesday, according to Duggan. Glenn has served as the Saints’ secondary coach since 2016.

The Giants already hired Jerome Henderson as a defensive backs coach, so it’s unclear what role Glenn interviewed for.