George Paton having second Browns G.M. interview Wednesday

George Paton met with the Browns about their General Manager vacancy in Minnesota recently and they’ve brought him down to Cleveland for a second conversation.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Paton, currently the Vikings G.M., is in town for a second interview with the Browns. If it goes well, the process could move forward to hammering out a contract that would reunite him with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski and Paton worked together with the Vikings for more than a decade before Stefanski was hired by the Browns earlier this month. That relationship is seen as a big part of the appeal of hiring Paton to fill out a management structure under Browns owner Jimmy Haslam that also includes chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta.

There’s been talk that DePodesta would prefer Eagles vice President of football operations Andrew Berry as the G.M. as Berry used to work with DePodesta in Cleveland before taking his current job ahead of the 2019 season. Whether or not that’s the case, it might not wind up mattering by the time Paton’s second meeting comes to an end.