Jaguars announce Jay Gruden as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The signs pointed toward the Jaguars hiring Jay Gruden as their new offensive coordinator and the move became official on Wednesday morning.

The Jaguars announced Gruden has been added to head coach Doug Marrone’s staff for the 2020 season. He replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired after one year on the job and is now the Bears quarterbacks coach.

“We went through a process and brought in people who have a ton of experience,” Marrone said. “All of the candidates are proven that they have done it at this level and done it at a high level. We were trying to find someone who’s best for this staff, who’s best for what you want to run, then you’re looking for what person’s best for your players – who’s going to relate to the players, who’s going to be able to communicate with them. At the end of the day, we just felt that Jay was the best fit for us.”

Gruden was fired as Washington’s head coach after an 0-5 start to the 2019 season. He’d been in the job since 2014 and was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator for three years before going to Washington.