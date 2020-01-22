Kevin Stefanski will meet with Odell Beckham on Thursday

Getty Images

New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski will meet with star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday at the team facility to share his expectations.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with Odell face to face,” Stefanski said Wednesday, via Ben Axelrod of WKYC. “I haven’t had the chance to do that yet, and I get the chance to do that tomorrow. And at that point, that’s when I can start laying out my expectations for Odell and all of our players.”

Beckham caused a stir — and could face NFL scrutiny — for his actions at the recent national championship game. The former LSU star was caught on video handing out cash to Tigers players after their victory over Clemson, and, in a separate video, was seen slapping the butt of a police officer in the locker room.

Asked specifically about Beckham handing out money to players on the field, Stefanski said, “Again, we’ll talk about that and lay out our expectations for our guys and how we want them to conduct themselves.”

Beckham underwent core muscle surgery this week. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.