Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is likely to be named the Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season the night before Super Bowl LIV, but Jackson said Wednesday that reaching that height isn’t going to lead him to slack off at all this offseason.

Jackson made strides as a passer in his first full season as a starter and led the league with 36 touchdown passes. He said on Wednesday that he wants to continue improving on that front as well as several others before returning to work for the 2020 season.

“Everything. I’m not the best, I’m not the greatest,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “I’m going into my third year, and I’m trying to get somewhere. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl. So I gotta work on everything.”

The Ravens were able to install a new offense last offseason that kept defenses off guard and the return of offensive coordinator Greg Roman should help the team add even more wrinkles as they try for a deeper playoff run in 2020. Growth from Jackson would only help Roman’s effort in the months to come.

22 responses to “Lamar Jackson: I have to work on everything

  3. I like Lamar’s game but with every QB who plays like him, injury is inevitable.

    In the NFL, if you want to last, you have to learn to play from the pocket.

  7. Need to get him a bonified receiver to pair with Marquis Brown and that offense will be even better. That and all the receivers and tight ends not dropping crucial catchable passes once the playoffs begin.

  10. Weird…just last month everyone was saying hes the best of all time and was unstoppable. The media is embarrassing and cant be taken seriously, last year it was Mahomes and this year its Lamar. And when did the term “goat” get tossed around like nothing? Its like the accomplishments of Brady, Manning, Montana just mean nothing

  12. SOOOO many teams blew it by not drafting this kid, including BB, the overrated GM.
    Love it his game, attitude and humility. I am a die hard NE fan, but man did we blow it

  13. The defensive coordinators are about to catch up with him. Tennessee exposed his weakness throwing sideline to sideline. Now is the time to go back to the field and make the defensive coordinators go back to the film.

  14. Taking a quote from Lamar’s t-shirt: “Nobody cares. Work harder.”

    If he improved his game this much from 2018-2019, 2020 should be a fun year for every football fan to see Lamar play.

  18. “I like Lamar’s game but with every QB who plays like him, injury is inevitable.

    In the NFL, if you want to last, you have to learn to play from the pocket”
    right, pocket QB’s like Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, etc never get injured for entire seasons….

  19. carloswlassiter says:
    January 22, 2020 at 2:49 pm
    Lamar is a great talent, but I’m not a believer in Greg Roman. He’s a one trick pony that has never been able to adapt when Plan A ain’t working.

    Look what happened to Kaepernick.

  20. Average joe says: And when did the term “goat” get tossed around like nothing?

    EXACTLY!!! I heard Mike Golic say the other day that PM is a hall of famer…what…for what? Guys like Young, Montana, Brady, Brees……they play…played at a high level every year of their career. Maybe Mahomes does too but lets see first. The NFL has quickly become a story book fairy tail. Young QB with young coaches.

  21. He had an amazing year, and wants to work harder. Can’t fault him for that. He’s still young and pretty raw, but has made amazing plays and continues to get better. Keep coaching and mentoring him, he’s a great talent.

  22. the way I see it he has only 2 things to improve

    1) getting down/out of bounds quicker/better

    2) Resisting the urge to take off as much because he has already shown he can throw just fine, and he will almost always have enough time because he has what is probably the best O-Line in the game

    But what is there not to like about the kid? Humble, work ethic and heart. Keep doing your thing young man

