Larry Fitzgerald buys stake in Phoenix Suns

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald was an Arizona institution already.

Now he owns a share of another one.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cardinals wide receiver has bought a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

That makes him the second active NFL player to buy into an NBA team, along with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has a share in the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald, who just re-upped for a 17th season with the Cardinals, has been close with Suns owner Robert Sarver for years. He has sat in on interviews with front office candidates and worked with them on other issues. He’s been a season-ticket holder since 2005.