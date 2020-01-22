Lions assistant stepping away from football, after Senior Bowl

Getty Images

Jeff Davidson won’t be working for the Lions next season, but he’s helping them and the Senior Bowl anyway.

Acccording to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, veteran line coach Jeff Davidson said he’s stepping away from football next season, but had a few days left on his contract so he’s working them out.

“I’ve got a contract through the 31st of January, so I’m helping anywhere that I can while I’m here,” Davidson said. “Still enjoy football, so it’s kind of fun to be out here.”

Davidson was one of Matt Patricia’s first hires with the Lions in 2018, after they had previously worked together with the Patriots. The team announced he wouldn’t be back shortly after the end of the regular season.

Davidson said he was taking a year off for what he called a “personal decision,” and didn’t know if he’d return to coaching in 2021.

The Lions promoted assistant line coach Hank Fraley to replace Davidson.