Marshal Yanda on 2020 plans: We’ll see, I don’t know yet

After the Ravens lost to the Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he’d like to see right guard Marshal Yanda “playing Hall of Fame football for another year if he so chooses.”

Harbaugh noted that he didn’t have any idea whether Yanda would make that choice or not and that he expected him to take some time before making a decision. Yanda confirmed that is going to be the case while speaking to reporters from Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday.

“I don’t know yet. We’ll kind of figure all that out,” Yanda said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I’m just enjoying this week and enjoying the time with the guys and the family members. Don’t really know yet. We’ll see.”

Yanda is under contract with a base salary of $7 million and an $11 million cap hit for the 2020 season, which would be his 14th season in Baltimore.