Matt Judon: I don’t know where I’m going to be next year

Getty Images

Matt Judon is representing the Ravens in the Pro Bowl. Will it mark the last time Judon is a member of the team that drafted him in the fifth round in 2016?

The linebacker is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

Coach John Harbaugh admitted last week it’s going to be “very hard” to re-sign Judon, though he added the Ravens “are going to try.”

“I don’t know where I’m going to be at next year, man,” Judon told NFL.com. “I don’t know. It’s a lot of organizations represented out here. Baltimore got the most. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. That’s really a decision between me, my G.M. and my agent.

“It’s going to be a fun process, but I’m trusting it right now. Right now, I’m really worried about, you know, I just had a little baby. So I’m going to worry about him a little bit and then I’m going to let that handle itself out. I’m not going to stress over it. It’s going to happen when it’s going to happen, and it’s gonna be on God’s time.”

Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs left Baltimore after the 2018 season, allowing Judon to put up the best numbers of his career. Judon made 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and 33 quarterback hits.

It has earned Judon a payday either with the Ravens or elsewhere.

Smith signed a deal with Green Bay that averages $16.5 million a season and made 55 tackles and 13.5 sacks in earning a trip to the Pro Bowl this season.

Judon could find a similar deal waiting for him in free agency.

“It’s different situations. Za’Darius blossomed in Green Bay,” Judon said. “He took over as a leader, a vocal leader, a community leader and a team leader. And he had his best season. I feel like he was comfortable. He was in his own skin, so anywhere and everywhere players can blossom. So I gotta just have patience.

“I’ve just gotta have patience, man. I can’t rush it. It’s going to happen when it’s gonna happen.”