Matt LaFleur concerned with lack of “fire” from Packers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 22, 2020, 3:47 PM EST
There were plenty of things Packers rookie coach Matt LaFleur liked about the season as a whole, but he remains disturbed about the way their season ended.

Specifically, he doesn’t understand how flat his team was in its final game, as they fell behind 27-0 at halftime to a 49ers team that thrashed them 37-8 in the regular season.

“That’s something that I’m still trying to figure out right now as we speak,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I mean, I don’t understand that because you’re there. You have an opportunity to go to play in a Super Bowl. And for that to happen, it’s extremely . . . it’s bothersome.

“We have to look at ourselves, everybody. I’m going to look inside of myself and see why weren’t our players playing with their hair on fire. I think everybody in our organization has to do that.”

He also said it was clear there was a sizeable gap between his team and the one that will be playing the Chiefs next week.

“There obviously is [a gap],” LaFleur said. “I mean, we played them twice and they took it to us two times. So that’s something that we’ve got to take a good, hard look at this offseason because right now they’re the class of the NFC. They’ve shown it throughout the course of the season, and that is a really good football team. It was disappointing to go out there and get beat like that.”

Most of that focus should rightly be on their defense. When a team is able to beat you while throwing only eight times, that seems apparent, and LaFleur knows it.

13 responses to “Matt LaFleur concerned with lack of “fire” from Packers

  3. Maybe if your offense could score some points in the first half, your defense wouldn’t have looked so bad.

    Just sayin’…

  5. There is something inherently wrong with any player who needs to be motivated or who plays flat with no fire in the belly in a Championship Game. No player should need anyone else to fire you up to play in that game. It shows a lack of self respect and a serious lack of pride. Unfortunately for the Packers, there were a lot of players just going through the motions against the 49ers.

  7. That’s because your “leader” on the field has as much fire in him as a glacier. Dude is a phenomenal football talent, but he’s always been aloof and dismissive of football as anything other than a game. He sleeps fine at night after a loss. If you’re lucky, his arm will keep you in any fight, but don’t expect him to rally the troops with fighting spirit.

  9. Despite laying an egg in the NFC Championship game, the Packers were still good enough to beat the other loser teams in the NFC North twice. If they had better competition perhaps they’d play better in championship games.

  10. Other than Adams, he doesn’t seem to trust anyone else. When you get paid as much money as he has been, maybe he just doesn’t have the same motivation as when he was first starting out. Or he would rather be playing on a more talented team.

  11. The “leader” is an overrated quarterback. Always has been. There are a lot of quarterbacks with one Super Bowl win. That doesn’t make him unique or great. The guy has no leadership skills looks like someone who is baked half the time. Packer fans deserve better.

  13. I’m a Packer fan. Rodgers need to get his head in the game or quit football. Guy looks asleep at the wheel.

