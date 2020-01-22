Matt LaFleur saw “glimpses” of really good, really bad things on offense

Getty Images

There were a lot of questions last offseason about how the Packers offense would fared under head coach Matt LaFleur in his first season on the job and it’s a good time to assess how things went now that the Packers’ season is over.

The team ranked 15th in points scored, 18th in total yards and in the middle of the pack of several other metrics over the course of the regular season. That paints the picture of a mixed bag and LaFleur had a similar take at a press conference on Wednesday.

“There were some glimpses of really good and then there were moments of really bad,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to try to eliminate those and certainly there’s some pointed areas of emphasis we’ll make sure we improve upon. It’ll be fun to get everybody on the same page again, and I think everybody has a much better understanding of what we’re trying to do and why we’re trying to do it.”

LaFleur pointed to third-down efficiency as an area the team needs to improve after converting 36 percent of their chances in 2019. He also said he hopes to add more up-tempo options to the offense after focusing on the base packages last year.