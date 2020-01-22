Patrick Mahomes: Get Super Bowl tickets to family now, don’t think about it later

Getty Images

Like all the players in the Super Bowl, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has plenty of friends and family asking him for tickets. He’s taking care of that right now, so he doesn’t have to worry about it later.

Mahomes said his priority early this week is distributing tickets and being done with it so that no one is bothering him with it when he’s in Miami next week.

“I think the biggest thing is these first few days trying to get everything settled as far as getting family and friends to the game, and everything like that, getting the tickets squared away, hotel rooms, stuff like that, so that going into the week I can really focus on the game plan and doing everything. I’ve already watched film, Monday and Tuesday, but now getting family squared away so I can just focus in on doing what it takes in order to win it,” Mahomes said.

NFL players have often said that the ticket requests can be overwhelming in the week before the Super Bowl. And although the players in the game have the opportunity to buy tickets at face value, they don’t get tickets for free. So the last thing players want is for everyone they’ve ever known to contact them asking for free tickets. Mahomes will buy the tickets for people close to him now, and then be done with it long before the game.