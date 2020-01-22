Patriots’ Joejuan Williams arrested for drug possession

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams has been arrested on drug possession charges.

After initially being pulled over for speeding, Williams was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Friday in Tennessee and charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and prescription drugs without a prescription, according to CBS 4 in Boston.

Williams, who was born and raised in Tennessee and played college football at Vanderbilt, was a second-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2019. As a rookie he appeared in nine regular-season games, all as a backup.

The 22-year-old Williams is the second Patriots player arrested in two weeks since New England’s season ended. Julian Edelman was previously arrested on a vandalism charge after he was accused of damaging a car by jumping on its hood.