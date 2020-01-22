Receiver prospect Brandon Aiyuk sitting out Senior Bowl with injury

Getty Images

Potential first-round receiver prospect Brandon Aiyuk is in Mobile, but he’s not working out because of what he called a minor injury.

The Arizona State wideout was ruled out of practices and the game, but he said it wasn’t a major deal.

“Minor injury I’ve been dealing with throughout the season,” Aiyuk said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “If the Senior Bowl was next week, I would have been fine.”

He will still have a chance to impress scouts, as he said his goal was to run his Combine 40s in the “low 4.4s.”

He showed plenty of bust last year, averaged 18.3 yards per catch, and flashing return ability as well.