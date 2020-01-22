Report: Justin Reid to have shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Texans safety Justin Reid will reportedly spend part of the offseason recovering from surgery after he spent part of the season playing through a shoulder injury.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Reid will have surgery to repair a torn labrum. It’s not clear what his outlook is for offseason work, but Reid should be ready to go ahead of the 2020 season.

Reid missed one game with a concussion this season, but started all 15 regular season games and both of their postseason outings. He had 78 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery during his second season in the Houston secondary.

Reid is under contract for next season, but the Texans have some other decisions to make with safety Jahleel Addae joining cornerbacks Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph as impending free agents.