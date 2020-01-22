Shaquil Barrett still expects to stay in Tampa

AP

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians sounded pretty sure of himself last offseason, when he said that pending free agent Shaquil Barrett wasn’t leaving town.

Barrett himself seems OK with that.

Via the Buccaneers’ official website, Barrett said today at Pro Bowl practice that he doesn’t anticipate leaving.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end up at but I’m confident that I’m going to be where I should be, which I think is Tampa,” he said.

Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks last season, making his bet on a one-year deal in 2019 one of the best in memory.

Arians had already declared that Barrett “ain’t going anywhere,” and whether it’s by a franchise or transition tag or a long-term deal, Barrett seems to be at peace with that.