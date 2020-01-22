Tom Brady to Titans talk doesn’t make a whole lot of sense

Getty Images

As the dots get connected between Tom Brady and a potential new team, the most obvious football destinations include the outposts of the Patriot Way. And with former Brady teammate and former/current friend Mike Vrabel doing incredibly well as head coach of the Titans, there’s plenty of superficial appeal to the idea of Brady to Tennessee.

On closer inspection, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Although Ryan Tannehill is far less accomplished than #Tommy, Tannehill was phenomenal in 2019. And he’s more than a decade younger. And he quite possibly could be gotten cheaper.

The Titans would have to be prepared to let Tannehill and Marcus Mariota walk away as free agents, in exchange for a short-term deal with Brady. Three years from now, after Brady has retired, where will they be?

As good as Tannehill was in 2019, Brady wasn’t. Whether it’s on him or his weapons or the offense or something else, there’s a least a chance that Father Time has begun to make his final kick to the finish line.

Then there’s the Mrs. Brady factor. As in Gisele Bundchen. Although they operate in a much different stratosphere of cash and society than the rest of us, they likely have a give-and-take relationship like nearly every other married couple. As Brady continues to play well beyond the normal expiration date of a football career, the compromises regarding the continuation of the career could be getting more complex.

So would she want to move to Nashville for a year, or two, or three? Would she be fine with her husband breaking away from the family and living alone in Nashville during one, or two, or three football seasons?

This is a practical consideration that can’t be ignored when throwing darts as to Tom’s next team. The team has to want him, and he (and to some extent his spouse) has to want the team.