Yannick Ngakoue sends cryptic message, following G.M. comments

Getty Images

We haven’t even gotten to the Super Bowl, and we’re already into the season of reading between the lines of cryptic tweets from football players.

After Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell told the team website that a deal for free agent pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue should come together “hopefully relatively easily,” Ngakoue had his own thoughts.

Maybe.

Don’t believe everything you hear. — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) January 22, 2020

Now, perhaps Ngakoue was talking about something else altogether.

But it’s also not hard to interpret that as a sign he does not share Caldwell’s optimistic view of the pending negotiations, and time frame for them.

Ngakoue had eight sacks last year and 37.0 in four seasons, and would likely be a sought-after free agent if the Jaguars don’t take him out of the market with a sizeable deal or the franchise tag.