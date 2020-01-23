A.J. Green: “The franchise tag is not the best thing”

Getty Images

The Bengals seem adamant about A.J. Green being back with them next year, even though he’s a pending free agent. Which means they’re thinking strongly about using the franchise tag on him.

While Green’s not pitching a fit about it, he knows it’s not ideal — or permanent.

“The franchise tag is not the best thing,” Green told Elise Jesse of WLWT. “But like I said, I’m not turning down 18 million dollars.

“It just happens. When you run a business, you have to make difficult decisions. But I feel like when you put that on me, then that’s what you’re showing me, you only want me for one year. And I always play with a chip on my shoulder.”

The Bengals also don’t have a good track record when it comes to hanging onto players once they’re tagged. Other than eventually signing 2012-tagged kicker Mike Nugent to a new deal in 2013, Bengals tag recipients generally become one-and-dones.

The 31-year-old Green didn’t play a snap for them last year because of injury. If they go through with drafting quarterback Joe Burrow first overall, providing him with a playmaker like Green would help. Providing him with a happy Green who has a long-term deal might be even better.