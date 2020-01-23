A.J. Green: “The franchise tag is not the best thing”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 23, 2020, 1:05 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bengals seem adamant about A.J. Green being back with them next year, even though he’s a pending free agent. Which means they’re thinking strongly about using the franchise tag on him.

While Green’s not pitching a fit about it, he knows it’s not ideal — or permanent.

The franchise tag is not the best thing,” Green told Elise Jesse of WLWT. “But like I said, I’m not turning down 18 million dollars.

“It just happens. When you run a business, you have to make difficult decisions. But I feel like when you put that on me, then that’s what you’re showing me, you only want me for one year. And I always play with a chip on my shoulder.”

The Bengals also don’t have a good track record when it comes to hanging onto players once they’re tagged. Other than eventually signing 2012-tagged kicker Mike Nugent to a new deal in 2013, Bengals tag recipients generally become one-and-dones.

The 31-year-old Green didn’t play a snap for them last year because of injury. If they go through with drafting quarterback Joe Burrow first overall, providing him with a playmaker like Green would help. Providing him with a happy Green who has a long-term deal might be even better.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “A.J. Green: “The franchise tag is not the best thing”

  1. at 31 he should be happy with 18 million after a full season of injuries… take it and run old man

  2. Tough spot for the Bengals FO. Do you give a boatload of money to a player who has played 9 games the past 2 seasons?

  3. If the Bengals would’ve been smart from the get-go, they would’ve traded Green before the deadline, let him play for a contender, all the while receiving draft picks to use on OL to protect Burrow, and this isn’t even a topic being discussed rn. But nope. And here we are…

  4. The 31-year-old Green didn’t play a snap for them last year because of injury.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    That’s the key phrase. He will be 33 the season after he is tagged. He is a down-field receiver threat that should be declining in speed. A long-term deal is stupid for the team

  5. Dude hasn’t played in almost two seasons and is thumbing his nose at getting $18 million guaranteed for a one-year deal. He shouldn’t get $18 million guaranteed over a four-year deal after all the games he’s missed. Bungles gonna Bungle, I guess.

  6. unrulyondamic says:
    January 23, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    If the Bengals would’ve been smart from the get-go, they would’ve traded Green before the deadline, let him play for a contender, all the while receiving draft picks to use on OL to protect Burrow, and this isn’t even a topic being discussed rn. But nope. And here we are…
    —————————————————————
    Who would trade for Green before the deadline? He was hurt. Didn’t play a snap all year. Don’t think I have ever seen someone trade for a hurt player. And if they did, the Bengals would get almost nothing in return.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!