Austin Hooper: If Falcons want me, they’ll make an offer

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said this week that things are “trudging along” in regard to questions about a new contract for tight end Austin Hooper.

The trudging apparently hasn’t reached the point of any offer being made to the tight end. That was the word from Hooper when he took some time out from Pro Bowl preparations to share a thought on where things stand.

“I did my part, ended up here at the Pro Bowl. If the organization wants me, they’ll offer me,” Hooper said on 92.9 The Game. “I still haven’t received an offer from them.”

In the event the Falcons make an offer that isn’t to Hooper’s liking, they could use the franchise tag to extend their time to come to an agreement with a big piece of their passing game.