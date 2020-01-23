Cam Heyward “more than happy to facilitate” extension talks

Getty Images

The Steelers often extend the contracts of key players when they have one year let on their existing deals, so defensive end Cam Heyward‘s situation will be one to watch this offseason.

Heyward has one year left on the contract he signed ahead of the 2015 season and he’s been a productive player throughout the life of that deal. Heyward was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in three years and he’s recorded 29 sacks over the last three seasons.

Heyward said this week that he’d like to continue producing in Pittsburgh and “will be more than happy to facilitate” extension talks if the Steelers share that interest.

“June or July, but if we can get something done earlier, I would love it,” Heyward said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “They’ve done right by me so far, and I want to continue to do them right. That’s what I love about Pittsburgh — you have to earn your way. If I play well and they show me love, I want to show love back. I want to make sure as them being my employer and them being my family, you always want to make sure that you represent your family well.”

As well as Heyward has played, he said he feels he has “many more years to keep improving.” If the Steelers feel the same, an extension may not be too far off.