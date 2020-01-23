Chris Jones on calf: I’ll battle through any pain

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones returned to the team’s lineup in a smaller role than usual during the AFC Championship Game and he came through the game without any further injury to his calf.

Jones said Thursday that his calf is “feeling better” and that he’s trying to take advantage of the week off before heading to Miami for further recovery. The expectation is that Jones will play a bigger role against the 49ers in the Super Bowl and he said he’s confident he can fight through any lingering issues with the calf.

“Whatever pain I’m enduring during the game, I’ll just make sure that I battle through it and just give it my all,” Jones said at a press conference.

With two weeks between games and a long time to recover after the game, one imagines the Chiefs will be giving Jones every opportunity to battle his way to an impactful night on February 2.