Concussions up slightly from 2018 season

The NFL released injury information about the 2019 season on Thursday and it shows a slight rise in concussions from the previous year.

There were 224 concussions diagnosed in the preseason and regular season, which is 10 more than were diagnosed during the same time period in 2018. It is still down from the 281 concussions diagnosed in the 2017 season, which represented a six-year high for the league.

Judy Battista of NFL Media reports that the league was pleased that there were 15 fewer concussions in preseason practices last summer than in 2018. The NFL banned the Oklahoma drill and other types of high-contact drills last year, although the drop in practice concussions was mitigated by a rise in concussions during preseason games.

NFL executive vice president of health and safety Jeff Miller said the league is still looking at the data to see “how rules affect all injuries” and whether rules changes like the one banning blindside blocks by offensive players helped lead to fewer injuries. That includes lower body injuries and the data showed a drop in ACL and MCL tears while soft-tissue injuries were about the same as the previous year.