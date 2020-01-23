Dolphins G.M. has “more than enough” to move up in draft

Getty Images

The Dolphins made their own lives harder last season, by exceeding expectations to win five games. That means that instead of having the top pick and their choice of any quarterback, they’re in the fifth spot.

For now.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said the team had “more than enough” draft currency to move up in the order if they need to.

The Dolphins have two extra first rounders (the 18th and 26th overall picks) from shipping Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh and Laremy Tunsil to Houston, and extra second from the Saints.

Ostensibly, that would enable them to make a deal to move up if they wanted. And it appears that owner Stephen Ross is interested in such a move.

While there have been mixed reports about the Bengals’ willingness to consider anything other taking than LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick, Grier pointed out one of the great truths of the offseason, saying there was “a lot of misinformation” being circulated by teams this time of year, in hopes of maximizing their own interests.

But whether they move up or not, Grier made it clear the Dolphins are very much in the market for a quarterback, despite saying they wanted to bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick (who was good enough to complicate their draft plans).

“We’d like to find the right guy to be the quarterback,” Grier said. “You see how important it is around the league. So I wouldn’t just say it’s Steve. It’s Brian [Flores]. Myself. Coaching staff. Scouts. We think it’s important that we find the right guy, and the leader, to be the quarterback here for a long time.”

And if that means using more than one of those hoarded picks to acquire him, that sounds like something Grier is willing to do.