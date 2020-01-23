Drew Brees will “take a deep breath” before making 2020 decision

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees wasn’t ready to talk about his plans for the 2020 season right after the Saints’ playoff loss to the Vikings earlier this month and he’s not saying when he’ll be ready to cross that bridge.

General Manager Mickey Loomis said this week that the Saints want Brees back for another season, but any move to work out a contract to bring him back will have to wait until Brees confirms that he’s going to keep playing. During a Wednesday appearance on ESPN from the Pro Bowl, Brees said that he needs some time away from the game to make that call.

“I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason, just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess,” Brees said.

Brees said he’ll discuss things with his family, but that his kids want him to play “forever.” That’s unlikely, but it doesn’t sound like playing in 2020 is a long shot.