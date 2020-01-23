Driver in Antonio Brown 911 call: “The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck.”

Getty Images

The driver of a moving truck who claims he was battered by Antonio Brown and another man called police after the first attempt to deliver belongings to Brown’s home in Florida. TMZ.com has obtained the audio of the 911 call.

“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me,” the driver says in an accent that sounds Russian. “He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck.”

After the driver left, the moving company persuaded Brown to pay the $4,000 moving fee plus another $860 for damage to the vehicle and extra work time. When the driver returned, Brown allegedly refused to pay more than $4,000 and then allegedly battered the driver. Glenn Holt allegedly took the keys to the truck, and Holt and Brown allegedly began removing property from the truck.

Holt has been arrested. Brown reportedly locked himself in his house when police arrived on the scene. An arrest warrant for Brown was issued on Wednesday. He has not yet been arrested.