Falcons bringing back Younghoe Koo, and competition

Getty Images

The Falcons thought they were fixing their kicking problems when they brought back veteran Matt Bryant before the start of the regular season.

He wasn’t the answer, but they might have eventually found one in Younghoe Koo.

Now, they want to bring him back, and make him prove it.

According to Jason Butt of TheAthletic.com, the Falcons plan to tender Koo, who is set to be an exclusive rights free agent (which means not really a free agent at all since he can’t negotiate with other teams).

The team also plans to bring in some competition, to make sure they’re not setting up a situation like last year, when they handed Giorgio Tavecchio the job in the offseason and he promptly gave it back with his offseason struggles.

Koo made 23-of-26 field goals and 15-of-16 extra points in his eight games with the Falcons last year, and also recovered a fumble against the Panthers, and won a pair of special teams player of the week awards.